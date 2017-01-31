 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Commercial Space Race, Laughter Yoga & Tales From The Train

SpaceX is getting ready to launch a rocket from Florida in February. It’ll be the company’s first launch from the space coast since an explosion on the pad last year. Meanwhile Boeing just demonstrated a brand new space suit. All signs that the commercial space race is heating up Florida’s economy. Industry experts are also watching to see what shape NASA takes under a new administration. Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says NASA could be setting its sights back on the moon and he joins us to explain what that means for the Sunshine State.

Then, laughter can be infectious, and there’s a form of yoga that’s catching on too. We visit a laughing yoga class, where you don’t need a mat, and there’s more emphasis on eye contact and group interaction.

And, tales from the train. Associated Press reporter Tamara Lush is voyaging around the country on Amtrak, collecting stories of hope and heartache from her fellow passengers.


