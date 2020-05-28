 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Commercial Crew; Practicing Law In The Pandemic

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 at LC-39A. Photo: SpaceX

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will have to wait a little longer to blast off into orbit. Bad weather delayed the launch of their historic mission yesterday- but when they do lift off they will be the first astronauts in nearly a decade to launch from US soil. 

What does this mission mean for the next generation of astronauts and for American aspirations to explore the far reaches of space? And what impact did the pandemic have on spectators’ plans to watch this historic launch?

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by 90.7 space reporter Brendan Byrne and UCF planetary scientist Addie Dove- talking about the return to human space flight from the United States. 

Later in the show – the pandemic has changed the way we do business- but what effect has it had on the legal system? What are the limits of online platforms like zoom when it comes to holding trials and other legal proceedings? 

We’ll talk to Orlando attorney Conti Moore about how people are navigating the legal system during the pandemic.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

