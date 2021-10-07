Intersection: Come Out With Pride, Red Huber retrospective, storyteller Aquanza Cadogan

The theme of this year’s Come out with Pride event in Orlando is ‘Unified By Pride,’ which executive director Tatiana Quiroga says represents an incredibly diverse community.

Quiroga says this year’s in-person event is a welcome return after the pandemic forced a change of plans last year. But the joy is tempered by reflection on a year of setbacks for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

On this episode of Intersection Quiroga talks about the celebration and the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community.

Red Huber’s career as a news photographer spanned more than 4 decades. He documented the highs and lows of Central Florida from space shuttle launches to the tragedy of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Now his work is part of a retrospective exhibition. Huber and Patrick Kahn with SNAP! Orlando join the show for a conversation about a life in pictures.

PechaKucha is back live on stage in Orlando this weekend after going on hiatus during the pandemic. Presenter Aquanza Cadogan explains how the speech and slide format showcases the transformative power of storytelling.