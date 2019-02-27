 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Climate Change; Dale Whittaker’s Resignation; Harlem Renaissance Art

by (WMFE)

Few states in the US are more vulnerable to climate change than Florida, but without a statewide policy – cities and municipalities have been left to deal with the impacts on their own.

In a conversation recorded live at the WMFE studios, we discuss a year-long reporting project on climate change with 90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green, Trevor Aaronson with the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting, journalist Tristram Korten and research professor Randall Parkinson.

UCF president Dale Whittaker resigned last week, following a legislative investigation into money that was misspent on construction at the university. 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and Orlando Sentinel reporter Annie Martin join Intersection to discuss what’s next for UCF and what the fallout could mean for other universities.

And an exhibition at the Museum of Art Deland is showcasing the work of African American painters, sculptors and other visual artists who were part of the Harlem Renaissance.  The museum’s education curator Pam Coffman highlights some of the key works.


