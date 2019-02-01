 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Cleaning Up Florida Springs; Contractors Fight For Shutdown Back Pay; A Tale Of Two Cities

by (WMFE)

Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging $50 million for springs cleanup. Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm for years about the declining quality of Florida’s numerous springs and waterways. Nutrient pollution is clouding many of the state’s once clear springs. That’s a problem- not just for tourists and Floridians who flock to the springs in summertime- but the wildlife too.

So the big question is- how will that money be spent and is it going to be enough?

On this episode of Intersection, we dive into the health of the springs with 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green, Clay Henderson with the Stetson University Water Institute, and Russell Bryant, a former board member of the Friends of the Wekiva.

The partial government shutdown ended a week ago, but the impact is still being felt by federal workers and contractors who are waiting on back pay.

We hear from Kevin Dimico, the business representative with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers about legislation he wants to get passed to guarantee contract workers back pay after the shutdown. 

And singers from Central Florida Vocal arts are getting ready to perform A Tale of Two Cities. Theresa Smith-Levin, baritone David Bracamonte and soprano Sarah Isola explain what it takes to bring the classic Charles Dickens novel to life as a musical.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

