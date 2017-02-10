 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Childcare Challenges, Tech In The Library, and UCF’s Gospel Choir

by (WMFE)

Early education is important, but many low income families in Florida can’t afford to pay for early education for their kids, and there’s a long waiting list for subsidized programs.

According to one recent study the average cost of childcare is more than $8,500 a year. That’s more than in-state tuition and fees for a year at FSU. On today’s program, we’re asking what can be done to bring down the cost of childcare.

Then, a visit to the Orange County Library’s tech hub- where you can record a song, fly a simulator and build something with a 3D printer. As the Melrose Center gets ready for their creative expo tomorrow- we tour the state of the art studios and talk about the library’s tech revolution.

And, the University of Central Florida’s Gospel and Cultural Choir’s been singing since the 70s. We sit in on a practice and hear them perform.


