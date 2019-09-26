Intersection: Child Arrests; Sumter County Taxes; Ken Stringfellow

An Orlando police officer was fired this week after arresting two six year olds at a Charter school.

The news was met with shock- and anger. Orlando Police chief Orlando Rolon told the media on Monday that officer Dennis Turner did not follow police department protocol.

On this episode of Intersection, we’ll discuss what happens when children are arrested in school.

We’ll hear from Barry University associate professor of Law Kathy Puzone about the impact of the criminal justice system on children, and Meralyn Kirkland, the grandmother of one of the children who was arrested.

Sumter County residents are facing a hike in property taxes as the Villages transforms the county from rural to urban. We’ll talk about why those taxes are going up and what they’ll pay for.

And musician Ken Stringfellow– from the Posies, REM and Big Star– is back on tour, performing Touched, the solo album he released in 2001. Ahead of his performance in Orlando, we talk to Stringfellow about revisiting that album 18 years later.