Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Chasing The Moon; Beacon College; Unique Eats

by (WMFE)

This summer marks fifty years since the first humans set foot on the moon. A generation of Americans vividly remembers the fuzzy black and white images of those first steps that were beamed back to their television sets from the moon.

In a six hour documentary Chasing The Moon, which debuts on PBS next month, filmmaker Robert Stone tells the story of the space race from its beginnings to the lunar landing.

On this episode, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to Stone about the politics behind the moon shot, and the parallels between the space race last century and the Trump administration’s goal of returning astronauts to the moon.

Beacon College just graduated its largest class of graduates ever. The Leesburg based college was founded in 1989, with a focus on educating students with learning disabilities.

Beacon’s director of corporate and academic outreach Esteban Lopez, and career development instructor Jeremy Neilson join us for a conversation about the opportunities and challenges facing those students.

And Kendra Lott, author of the new book Unique Eats and Eateries of Orlando explains what makes the dining scene special in the city beautiful.


