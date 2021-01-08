Intersection: Central Florida Reactions To The Riot At The US Capitol

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



For a few hours on Wednesday- chaos ruled in the halls of congress. A pro-Trump mob broke down the doors and flooded the building- vandalizing some of the lawmakers’ offices. A woman was shot dead by law enforcement and a police officer died of injuries sustained in the violence. Lawmakers and staff were hustled to safety but otherwise police appeared powerless to stop the mob.

Once lawmakers returned to debate- some who said they had planned to voice objections to the electoral count, changed their minds in light of the violence.

On this episode of Intersection- we discuss the chaos in DC with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres and former Florida Supreme Court justice James Perry.

Also joining the show: US Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Sheriff John Mina.