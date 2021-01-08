 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Central Florida Reactions To The Riot At The US Capitol

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE

For a few hours on Wednesday- chaos ruled in the halls of congress. A pro-Trump mob broke down the doors and flooded the building- vandalizing some of the lawmakers’ offices. A woman was shot dead by law enforcement and a police officer died of injuries sustained in the violence.  Lawmakers and staff were hustled to safety but otherwise police appeared powerless to stop the mob.

Once lawmakers returned to debate- some who said they had planned to voice objections to the electoral count, changed their minds in light of the violence.

On this episode of Intersection- we discuss the chaos in DC with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres and former Florida Supreme Court justice James Perry.

Also joining the show: US Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Orange County Sheriff John Mina.


Matthew Peddie

