Intersection: Buddy Dyer Runs For Re-election; What’s Next In The Markeith Loyd Case; Remembering Lou Frey

Affordable Housing, clean energy and mass transit. These are some of the challenges Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer says he’ll take on if he’s re-elected in November.

Dyer says he’s more energized about running for election now than when he first ran in 2003. So what is his vision for a “future ready” Orlando– and how does he plan to get there?

On this episode of Intersection, Buddy Dyer talks about what he still wants to get done after 15 years as mayor.

Then, Markeith Loyd has been found guilty of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Orlando Sentinel Courts reporter Monivette Cordeiro joins us to talk about the trial and what’s next for Loyd, who’s also accused of murder in the kiling of Orlando Police Officer Debra Clayton.

And former congressman and WMFE political commentator Lou Frey died this week at the age of 85.

In remembrance of Lou, Intersection producer Brendan Byrne talks with his long time on-air collaborator and former Democratic lawmaker Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Frank Torres, about how he helped shepherd in the shuttle program and establish Orlando International Airport, and his work as a political consensus builder.