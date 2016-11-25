Intersection: Braille Association, Mobile Dentist & Jared Violin

For more than 50 years volunteers with the Braille Association of Mid Florida produced textbooks– and picture books- for visually impaired kids.

But now the volunteers have to move out of their temporary home at Longwood Elementary School, and until they find a new home the machines they use to make braille textbooks and embossed images … will go into storage.

We talk to the Braille Association president Mariann Witengier about the work they do and their search for a new home.

Then, a dentist who takes a mobile clinic to Central Florida schools to treat kids and teach them not to fear the dentist’s chair. A conversation with Mike Allen from the Orange Blossom Family Health Clinic.

And Jared Burnett does not look like your typical violinist. He’s been described as Fabio-esque. Burnett stops by to perform some songs on his signature electric violin, and talk about his journey from Lakeland to the bright lights of Broadway.