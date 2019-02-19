 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Border Wall Politics In Florida; Farewell Opportunity; Capitol Steps

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

President Trump declared a National Emergency to free up more money to build a wall along the southern US border.

The president made the announcement last week after agreeing to a funding deal to avoid another government shutdown. So how’s the declaration of emergency playing with lawmakers in Central Florida?

On this episode of Intersection we dig into the ramifications of the state of emergency and plans for a border wall with political commentators Jason Henry and Frank Torres.

Opportunity rover was only meant to spend three months roaming the surface of Mars.  15 years later, NASA finally pulled the plug on the mission after a dust storm finally killed the robotic spacecraft’s batteries. Brendan Byrne chats with Dan Batcheldor of Florida Tech about what Opportunity taught us- and is still teaching us today.

And the Capitol Steps political comedy troupe rolls into town next week. Founding member Elaina Newport explains how they got started and how the team stays on their toes to respond to a fast changing news cycle. That’s ahead on Intersection, first the news.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP