Intersection: Border Wall Politics In Florida; Farewell Opportunity; Capitol Steps

President Trump declared a National Emergency to free up more money to build a wall along the southern US border.

The president made the announcement last week after agreeing to a funding deal to avoid another government shutdown. So how’s the declaration of emergency playing with lawmakers in Central Florida?

On this episode of Intersection we dig into the ramifications of the state of emergency and plans for a border wall with political commentators Jason Henry and Frank Torres.

Opportunity rover was only meant to spend three months roaming the surface of Mars. 15 years later, NASA finally pulled the plug on the mission after a dust storm finally killed the robotic spacecraft’s batteries. Brendan Byrne chats with Dan Batcheldor of Florida Tech about what Opportunity taught us- and is still teaching us today.

And the Capitol Steps political comedy troupe rolls into town next week. Founding member Elaina Newport explains how they got started and how the team stays on their toes to respond to a fast changing news cycle. That’s ahead on Intersection, first the news.