Intersection Best Of: First Responder Peer Support; Cybersecurity & Phishing; Mr. Rollins Walking Tour

More first responders in the United States die by suicide than in the line of duty. Orlando firefighter Jeff Orrange says those numbers are staggering, and he’s working to change the equationOrrange is part of a peer support team that helps firefighters reach out to fellow firefighters and get the mental health support they need. On this episode of Intersection we’ll revisit a conversation with Orrange about the education process for first responders and the importance of peer support. 

What do social media companies do with all of the data they’ve got from you? How sophisticated does a phishing email have to be to work? What’s the downside to the internet of things– smart watches, smart fridges, smart toys? These are some of the questions that keep UCF’s Dr. Yan Solihin up at night. We’ll listen back to a conversation with Solihin about cybersecurity and the pitfalls of the Internet of things. 

Before Fred Rogers was a children’s television icon, sporting his trademark sweater and sneakers, he was a music student at Rollins College. The college developed a walking tour last year for the 50th anniversary of his television show, Mr Rogers Neighborhood. The self guided tour returned this November– coinciding with the release this weekend of the movie “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks. We revisit the tour and our conversation with Rollins College communications manager Jo Marie Hebeler. 

 

We’ll take a Mr. Rogers walking tour of Rollins College. That’s ahead on Intersection- first the news. 


