Intersection: Being Santa; Holiday Reading; Christmas Carols

Just one day left before Christmas, and for some parents that means a last opportunity for their kids to get a photo with Santa.

It turns out there’s more to playing Santa at a mall or a theme park than a white beard, a booming voice and a red suit. We talk to Orlando area Santa David Eakin, who’s heard the wishlists of thousands of kids since he first donned the suit in the early ’90s. He talks about the toy trends, tricky questions and what keeps him coming back to the role year after year.

Then- the holidays is a good time to get caught up on some of the reading you may have missed in 2016. Winter Park Librarian Brittany Reinholt joins us to run through some of her favorite reads from the last year, and what she wants to read over the winter break. And- the library’s become much more than just a place for books. We talk about the overlap between technology and the printed page.

And, a quartet of carolers serenade us with some Christmas Classics. The Caroling Company dress like they’ve stepped out of the pages of a Charles Dickens novel, but their repertoire includes modern Holiday favorites too.