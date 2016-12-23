 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Being Santa; Holiday Reading; Christmas Carols

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Just one day left before Christmas, and for some parents that means a last opportunity for their kids to get a photo with Santa.

It turns out there’s more to playing Santa at a mall or a theme park than a white beard, a booming voice and a red suit. We talk to Orlando area Santa David Eakin, who’s heard the wishlists of thousands of kids since he first donned the suit in the early ’90s. He talks about the toy trends, tricky questions and what keeps him coming back to the role year after year.

Then- the holidays is a good time to get caught up on some of the reading you may have missed in 2016. Winter Park Librarian Brittany Reinholt joins us to run through some of her favorite reads from the last year, and what she wants to read over the winter break. And- the library’s become much more than just a place for books. We talk about the overlap between technology and the printed page.

And, a quartet of carolers serenade us with some Christmas Classics. The Caroling Company dress like they’ve stepped out of the pages of a Charles Dickens novel, but their repertoire includes modern Holiday favorites too.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP