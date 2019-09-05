Intersection: Bahama Relief Efforts; Dorian’s Toll On Turtles

Dorian continues its march north, and Florida residents are breathing a sigh of relief– for now. But many Floridians have personal connections to the Bahamas where the Category five hurricane caused widespread devastation, and authorities are still tallying the damage and trying to find the missing.

On this episode of Intersection we discuss recovery and relief efforts in the Bahamas in the wake of devastation left behind by Dorian.

We’ll talk to Florida A&M University student Donervin Bastian, and Shevrin Jones, Democratic state representative for the 101st district in Southeastern Broward County, about statewide relief for the Bahamas.

And we’ll check in with Orlando veterinary technician Heidi Hill, who’s busy gathering supplies to pack on a boat destined for one of the islands off Abaco. She wonders just what she’ll see when the boat arrives.

And although Florida residents were spared the worst impacts from Dorian, high winds and storm surge battered the beaches along the Atlantic coast, gouging sand from the shoreline and disrupting turtle nests. What’s the legacy of Dorian with Florida’s rebounding green turtle population?

David Godfrey, Executive Director of Sea Turtle Conservancy, and Dr. Kate Mansfield, Associate Professor at UCF and Director of the Marine Turtle Research Group, join Intersection to talk about the natural and man-made threats to turtles.