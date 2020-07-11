 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Back To School Concerns; Police Reform & Protest; Elevate Orlando

Protesters march towards the Orlando Police headquarters on May 31st, 2020. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

This week Florida’s education commissioner Richard Corcoran released an executive order telling school districts that they will have to open up brick and mortar campuses five days a week in fall. 

The directive has superintendents scrambling to figure out how to reopen safely- and teachers worried about their health and the health of their students. 

On this episode of Intersection, host Matthew Peddie talks to Elizabeth Albert with Volusia United Educators about the concerns of teachers in Volusia County. 

The Orlando Police department says it’s banning chokeholds and no knock warrants. Police chief Orlando Rolon joins us to talk about steps to reforming the police department. 

Later in the show, journalist and activist TJ Legacy Cole discusses the protest movement and his perspective on police reform. 

And Sherry Paramore of Elevate Orlando talks about fostering dialog between the young people her non-profit mentors and law enforcement, and how the Black Lives Matters movement is an opportunity for real change. 


