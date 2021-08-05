Intersection: Back To School Anxiety; SROs And School Safety; Hurricanes And Ecology

The new school year is about to start and students, teachers and parents are facing many of the same uncertainties that they were last August.

Vaccines are now widely available, but coronavirus has come roaring back, driven by the highly infectious delta variant. And the polarized politics around masks is adding to the tension.

On this episode of Intersection, UCF psychology professor Kimberley Renk talks about dealing with the stress of heading back to school as the pandemic continues.

Then we take a closer look at school safety and the role of School Resource Officers. Former Coral Springs police chief Tony Pustizzi talks about what’s changed in the response to school shootings after the Parkland tragedy. And Michele Gay, founder of safe and sound schools, talks about her work advocating for school safety.

And, with the peak of hurricane season around the corner, we’ll examine how hurricanes affect the ecology and wildlife of Florida with water resources engineering professor Kelly Kibler.