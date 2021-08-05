 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Back To School Anxiety; SROs And School Safety; Hurricanes And Ecology

by (WMFE)


The new school year is about to start and students, teachers and parents are facing many of the same uncertainties that they were last August. 

Vaccines are now widely available, but coronavirus has come roaring back, driven by the highly infectious delta variant. And the polarized politics around masks is adding to the tension. 

On this episode of Intersection, UCF psychology professor Kimberley Renk talks about dealing with the stress of heading back to school as the pandemic continues. 

Then we take a closer look at school safety and the role of School Resource Officers. Former Coral Springs police chief Tony Pustizzi talks about what’s changed in the response to school shootings after the Parkland tragedy. And Michele Gay, founder of safe and sound schools, talks about her work advocating for school safety. 

And, with the peak of hurricane season around the corner, we’ll examine how hurricanes affect the ecology and wildlife of Florida with water resources engineering professor Kelly Kibler. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

