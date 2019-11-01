Intersection: Aretha Simons; Harry Nelson; Opera Orlando’s ‘Marriage of Figaro’

Aretha Simons says the city of Orlando needs new leadership. Simons is a businesswoman challenging incumbent Buddy Dyer in the mayoral election.

With early voting underway and election day less than a week away, Simons is going door to door and laying out her plan to take the city forward.

On this episode of Intersection, Simons joins us to talk about her priorities for Orlando if she wins election next week. Among those priorities– improving the supply of affordable housing and better mass transit.

A new report commissioned by Project Opioid looked at people affected by the opioid crisis in Central Florida, finding an increase in the number of non- fatal overdoses coming into emergency rooms.

Still, healthcare attorney Harry Nelson, author of the book United States of Opioids, says this community is doing some things right in confronting the problem.

We talk to Nelson about the challenge of the opioid crisis, and his recommendations on how Orlando should respond.

And Opera Orlando kicks off its season this weekend with a version of Marriage of Figaro that borrows some cues from Downton Abbey. We sit down with the opera company’s executive and artistic director Gabe Preisser, who peforms as Figaro, soprano Brittany Robbinson who’s performing the role of countess, and director Bob Neu.