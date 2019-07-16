 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Apollo 11’s History, Legacy & Inspiration

by (WMFE)

Today marks 50 years since Apollo 11 launched from Kennedy Space Center, sending Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on a mission that would land the first humans on the moon.

Today on Intersection, we’ll look back at that launch and speak with UCF historian Amy Foster about how the Apollo program shaped Florida’s space coast.

Then, Apollo inspired countless young people to explore space as a career. The Florida Space Institute’s Phil Metzger takes us back to his childhood where his dad worked on the program — and inspired Metzger to pursue a career in space and engineering.

Also, a conversation with Andy Aldrin, son of Buzz Aldrin, about what it was like growing up as an astronaut’s son.

And Fifty years ago this hour, the mission launched from Kennedy Space Center. We’ll step back in time and listen to that historic launch

Remembering Apollo 11, 50 years on.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

