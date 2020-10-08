 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Answering Your Questions On Voting By Mail

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mary Shedden, WUSF Public Media

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

For the past year, the newsrooms of WMFE in Orlando and WUSF in Tampa have been covering this monumental presidential election from the I4 corridor – one of the most important voting regions in the entire nation. We’re spending time focused on how the election affects YOUR  life. 

We’ve been sharing the facts about voting in the Sunshine state – and last Thursday- we brought together some experts to answer your questions for a Facebook live show: The State We’re In

Mail in ballots have been sent out to millions of Floridians and if you haven’t seen it in your mailbox yet – it will be there soon. 

To answer your questions about making sure your ballot counts, we spoke to Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley and WMFE reporter Joe Byrnes. 

On this episode of Intersection we listen back to that conversation. 


