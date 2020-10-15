 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Andrew Card & Peter Rouse Discuss Politics, Governance And The Presidential Race; Sheena Fowler Talks ‘The Right Stuff’

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

We’re less than three weeks away from the presidential election and Americans appear more divided politically than ever before. The country is still in the grip of a deadly pandemic and legislation to help people hardest hit by the economic crisis is stuck in congress. Meanwhile, President Trump has declined to promise a peaceful transition of power. 

On this episode of Intersection, you’ll hear a conversation with two veterans of previous administrations: Andrew Card who was chief of staff for president George W Bush, and Peter Rouse, who was a counselor and interim chief of staff to President Barack Obama. 

Card and Rouse were guest speakers this week at a lecture series hosted by the University of Central Florida. You’ll hear them discuss the response to crises like 9/11 and how the Trump administration has changed the Republican party and American politics. 

Then- the Right Stuff- the story based on the early days of American space exploration- just launched on Disney Plus- it was filmed around Central Florida. Orlando Film Commissioner Sheena Fowler joins Intersection to talk about the series and the future of the film industry in the face of the pandemic. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP