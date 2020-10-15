Intersection: Andrew Card & Peter Rouse Discuss Politics, Governance And The Presidential Race; Sheena Fowler Talks ‘The Right Stuff’

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



We’re less than three weeks away from the presidential election and Americans appear more divided politically than ever before. The country is still in the grip of a deadly pandemic and legislation to help people hardest hit by the economic crisis is stuck in congress. Meanwhile, President Trump has declined to promise a peaceful transition of power.

On this episode of Intersection, you’ll hear a conversation with two veterans of previous administrations: Andrew Card who was chief of staff for president George W Bush, and Peter Rouse, who was a counselor and interim chief of staff to President Barack Obama.

Card and Rouse were guest speakers this week at a lecture series hosted by the University of Central Florida. You’ll hear them discuss the response to crises like 9/11 and how the Trump administration has changed the Republican party and American politics.

Then- the Right Stuff- the story based on the early days of American space exploration- just launched on Disney Plus- it was filmed around Central Florida. Orlando Film Commissioner Sheena Fowler joins Intersection to talk about the series and the future of the film industry in the face of the pandemic.