Intersection: Analyzing The Pulse ‘Shoot Review’; Venezuelans In Orlando; Hannah Harber

The state attorney’s office for Orange and Osceola County completed a six month investigation into shots fired by law enforcement officers during the Pulse mass shooting in 2016. Their conclusion- none of the more than 180 shots fired by officers during the confrontation hit clubgoers.

Orange County sheriff John Mina- who was chief of police at the time of the shooting- says the findings are a relief for the officers involved.

The report also brings some closure to some victims family members. But for others- there are still questions. Joining us on Intersection to unpack the investigation: 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and Emily Lang, and Frank Straub, Director of the Center for Mass Violence Response Studies at the National Police Foundation.

Then- as the crisis in Venezuela deepens, Venezuelans in Orlando are holding out hope that president Maduro’s grip on power may be loosening. We’ll hear the hopes of Waleska Maderer for her home country.

And- Hannah Harber and the Lionhearts released their debut album this year. Hannah Harber joins us to perform songs from the album ‘Long Time Coming’.