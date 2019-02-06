Intersection: Analyzing Gov. DeSantis’s Budget; College ESports; Trinidadian Writer Anna Levi

Governor Ron DeSantis promised a bold vision for Florida when he took office. And his first weeks on the job have been marked by some bold actions- reversing Florida’s course on smokable medical marijuana, pledging a big spending plan to help clean up the Everglades, and signaling an end to common core.

The Governor’s also outlined what he wants in the state budget to pay for this.

On this episode of Intersection we check in with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres. Just how bold is Ron DeSantis’s vision for Florida, and how will he execute that vision?

Then- the competitive e-sports bug bites college students. Students are joining collegiate leagues and developing rivalries just like those of traditional college sports.

Intersection’s Brendan Byrne chats with a team from the University of Central Florida, prepping for its first matchup in a Rainbow Six: Siege tournament.

And Trinidadian- Grenadian writer Anna Levi joins us for a conversation about giving voice to some of the overlooked residents of the Caribbean- children living on the edge of poverty.