 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Amid Impeachment Investigation, President Trump Visits The Villages Touting Healthcare

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

President Trump is coming to the Villages to talk Medicare.

The visit had been planned for August but was postponed after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Trump is expected to tout the quality of Medicare under his administration. But his appearance comes as House Democrats move forward with an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower’s complaint detailing allegations that the president asked Ukraine to help investigate Joe Biden.

Our reporters Abe Aboraya and Talia Blake are in the Villages today talking to residents and awaiting the president’s appearance. We’ll check in with Abe and Talia about what they’re hearing from residents on medicare, what they want to hear from the president, and what they think about the impeachment inquiry.

We’re also joined on the show today by political analysts Frank Torres and Jason Henry, and political science professor Aubrey Jewett.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP