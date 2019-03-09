Intersection: Affordable Housing; First Week Of Session; CeCe Teneal

A lack of affordable housing, rising rent and a growing population makes it hard for many Central Floridians to find a home to fit their budget.

The Sadowski fund- set aside for affordable housing- is typically used for other things. But governor Ron DeSantis is proposing to leave it alone this year, and affordable housing advocates are urging lawmakers to follow the Governor’s lead.

Leaving the Sadowski fund for housing alone is only one part of the solution. So what else can be done to alleviate the need for more housing?

On this episode of Intersection we talk affordable housing with Sarah ElBadri, special projects manager with the West Lakes Partnership; Amanda Gill, Government Affairs Director with the Florida Apartment Association and Shannon Nazworth, president and CEO of Ability Housing.

The legislative session kicked off with Governor Ron DeSantis’s state of the state address Tuesday. We talk to Trimmel Gomes, the host of the Rotunda podcast about how DeSantis set the tone for the session, and how issues like immigration and criminal justice reform could play out over the next two months.

And we revisit a conversation with CeCe Teneal and Chris Baptiste, with Orlando blues and soul band CeCe Teneal and the Soul Kamotion.