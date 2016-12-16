Intersection: Affordable Care Act, Public Defender’s Clothing Drive, and Musician Cat Ridgeway

Enrollment in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act continues through January. Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are signing up for Obamacare but the big question looming over all this is what happens to that health insurance once President Elect Donald Trump takes office January 20th?

Then, tomorrow Orange and Osceola County public defender Robert Wesley holds his annual clothing drive- seeking business clothes to help defendants look presentable in court. Wesley explains why appearance makes a big difference to defendants… and he talks about the progress made in keeping kids out of the court system.

And, an encore performance of singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway. She plays some original songs and talks about finding inspiration in chasing trains and watching the movie Dumb and Dumber.