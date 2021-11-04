Intersection: adapting to climate change; health insurance and the pandemic; highlighting learning differences

With COP26underway in Glasgow this week, there’s renewed focus on the effort to tackle climate change.

President Biden said the US aims to be a net zero emissions economy by 2050 and other countries are making similar promises. But adapting to climate change has to be part of the strategy too.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with National Geographic explorer, film maker and scientist Alizé Carrère about her new series on PBS: ‘Adaptation’, about communities that are adapting to profound environmental changes.

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act opened this week. Pat Geraghty, the CEO of Florida Blue joins us to discuss the impact of the pandemic on health insurance and healthcare.

And Beacon College’s TV Show ‘A World of Difference’ shines a spotlight on learning differences and profiles people with learning differences who’ve found success, like Shark Tank star Daymond John. We hear from Beacon College’s Darryl Owens about the show.