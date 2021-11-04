 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: adapting to climate change; health insurance and the pandemic; highlighting learning differences

by (WMFE)


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS | More

With COP26underway in Glasgow this week, there’s renewed focus on the effort to tackle climate change. 

President Biden said the US aims to be a net zero emissions economy by 2050 and other countries are making similar promises. But adapting to climate change has to be part of the strategy too. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with National Geographic explorer, film maker and scientist Alizé Carrère about her new series on PBS: ‘Adaptation’, about communities that are adapting to profound environmental changes. 

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act opened this week. Pat Geraghty, the CEO of Florida Blue joins us to discuss the impact of the pandemic on health insurance and healthcare. 

And Beacon College’s TV Show ‘A World of Difference’ shines a spotlight on learning differences and profiles people with learning differences who’ve found success, like Shark Tank star Daymond John. We hear from Beacon College’s Darryl Owens about the show.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP