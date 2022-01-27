Intersection: Abortion bill; Omicron wave; Zora Neale Hurston’s legacy

A bill in the Florida House of Representatives that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks is moving quickly through the legislature.

HB5- Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality- is a step further from current Florida law which limits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Sponsors of the bill call it a fight for life, but State Rep. Anna Eskamani says it would strip away freedoms from half the state’s population.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Eskamani about her opposition to the bill and what comes next if it’s signed into law.

The Omicron wave of COVID-19 appears to have peaked in Florida. Reported cases surged above the Delta variant last summer but Omicron appears less severe than previous mutations of the virus.

Epidemiologist Ali Mokdad with IHME says he believes the virus is moving into an endemic phase, but that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.

And Zora Neale Hurston is influencing a new generation of writers. Author Rae Chesny talks about what inspired her to become a scholar of Hurston’s life and work.