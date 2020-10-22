 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Intersection: A Supreme Court Nomination During A Presidential Election

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The US Supreme Court. Photo credit: Yellow3467 via Wikimedia Commons

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee have voted to advance the US Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. 

The vote Thursday morning came early- after Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote. 

Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate- and if she does it will be one of the fastest confirmations in the history of the supreme court. 

Joining Intersection to talk about this nomination process during a highly polarized presidential election is Stetson University College of Law Professor Louis Virelli. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP