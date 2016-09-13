 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: A Second Career Tutoring Kids

by (WMFE)
Ernestine Mosley at Hi-Tech Tutoring, Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Since the early 1990s, Ernestine Mosley has helped students with reading, writing and math at her after school tutoring center.

Mosley started Hi-Tech tutoring on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando after retiring from a teaching career.

She reflects on a lifetime of impressing youngsters with the value of a good education, and the struggle to get the funds she needs to keep the center open.

Mosley is in her mid ’80s, and she founded Hi Tech Tutoring nearly 25 years ago. After the Orlando Sentinel published an interview with Mosley last week, she says she’s been overwhelmed by messages of support – and donations.

Mosley says she wants to keep the center running for the sake of her students.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

