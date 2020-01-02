Intersection: A Closer Look At The US Constitution

The US constitution is the supreme law of the United States of America… but how much do you really know about it and how much attention do you pay to the constitution day to day?

On this episode of Intersection we discuss this document that underpins life in America. It’s a text that derives strength from its brevity, and yet the language also leaves room for interpretation, and we see lawyers and lawmakers grappling over its meaning today.

We’ll talk to Barry University associate professor of law Eang Ngov about why the constitution matters, how it’s endured hundreds of years of interpretation, argument and politics, and the challenges that lie ahead.

And we’ll be joined by University of Central Florida Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett, for a comparison of the US and state constitution, and a discussion about how the impeachment battle playing out in congress is shining a spotlight on one of the founding document of the United States of America.

Then: listen to a reading of the entire US constitution itself, read by staff at WMFE and members of the community.

WMFE is kicking off a month long celebration of the US constitution: on today’s show you’ll hear the constitution and throughout January we’ll air the amendments.