Intersection: A Closer Look At The Supreme Court; A Conversation With The Authors Of ‘The Grifter’s Club’

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the US Supreme Court, as the nation pays tribute to a legal- and cultural icon.

Ginsburg’s passing has added another layer of complexity to an already tense 2020 presidential election.

Republicans are calling for the vacancy on the court to be filled soon. And Democrats are calling hypocrisy- after the Republicans stonewalled President Obama’s nomination to the Supreme Court- Merrick Garland– in 2016.

On this episode of Intersection we talk through the politics of the Supreme Court pick with political analysts Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody.

We’ll also discuss Governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial proposal to ramp up penalties for protesters.

Then- a conversation with Stetson University College of Law Professor Louis Virelli about the process of picking a new justice; Bush V Gore; and the notion of an expanded Supreme Court.

And- reporters from the Miami Herald take us behind the gates of President Trump’s ‘Winter White House’, Mar A Lago in their book The Grifter’s Club.

Two of those reporters: Sarah Blaskey and Nicholas Nehamas, join Intersection to explain how the resort has become a magnet for politicos and power seekers looking for an audience with the president, and a place where the norms of presidential decorum and government business have been upended.