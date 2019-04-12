Intersection: A Big Week In Space; Soap History; John Korbel & Tiny Desk

It’s been a big week for space news. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy blasted off from Cape Canaveral last evening- thrilling spectators lining the roads to watch the launch. And for the first time, the private space company also stuck the landing for all three of its reusable boosters. Not so successful was an Israeli company’s mission to land a spacecraft on the moon. Beresheet came close to the lunar surface before mission control lost contact with the lander.

History docent and photographer Julia Bergeron, Dale Ketcham, vice president of government and external relations for Space Florida, Emilee Speck with WKMG News 6 and 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne join Intersection to discuss the highs and lows of the week in space exploration.

Ever wonder what happens to the soap you leave in the hotel bathroom when you check out? Shawn Seipler took that question and turned it into a non-profit. Clean The World recycles discarded soap from 5,000 hotels and sends it to communities in need. We talk to Seipler at his Orlando headquarters, which now includes a museum of soap.

We’re fast approaching the deadline for this year’s tiny desk contest. Musicians have until Sunday to put in their entries. We’ll listen back to one of the WMFE listener favorites from last year- jazz guitarist John Korbel.