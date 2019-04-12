 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: A Big Week In Space; Soap History; John Korbel & Tiny Desk

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

It’s been a big week for space news. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy blasted off from Cape Canaveral last evening- thrilling spectators lining the roads to watch the launch. And for the first time, the private space company also stuck the landing for all three of its reusable boosters. Not so successful was an Israeli company’s mission to land a spacecraft on the moon. Beresheet came close to the lunar surface before mission control lost contact with the lander.

History docent and photographer Julia Bergeron, Dale Ketcham, vice president of government and external relations for Space Florida, Emilee Speck with WKMG News 6 and 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne join Intersection to discuss the highs and lows of the week in space exploration.

Ever wonder what happens to the soap you leave in the hotel bathroom when you check out? Shawn Seipler took that question and turned it into a non-profit. Clean The World recycles discarded soap from 5,000 hotels and sends it to communities in need. We talk to Seipler at his Orlando headquarters, which now includes a museum of soap.

We’re fast approaching the deadline for this year’s tiny desk contest. Musicians have until Sunday to put in their entries. We’ll listen back to one of the WMFE listener favorites from last year- jazz guitarist John Korbel.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP