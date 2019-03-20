Intersection: 737 Max Grounding; Teen Mental Health; NASA’s Big Rocket

Boeing’s newest aircraft- the 737 Max – remains grounded after the second fatal crash in the space of just a few months.

Boeing says its working with investigators to figure out what caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash this month… and the Lion Air crash last October.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to former test pilot Clint Balog about what’s next for the 737 Max, and what the grounding means for aircraft safety.

The Lake Mary High School community is in mourning after a 17 year old student took her own life on campus last week. We check in with pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones about how to talk to teens about suicide and mental health.

And will NASA’s big rocket ever get off the ground?

The Space Launch System, designed to launch the Orion capsule into deep space, has been dogged by delays. Now there’s a suggestion that commercial space companies could be brought in to help the Orion program.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne and Laura Forczyk discuss the future of the SLS.