 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: 737 Max Grounding; Teen Mental Health; NASA’s Big Rocket

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Boeing’s newest aircraft- the 737 Max – remains grounded after the second fatal crash in the space of just a few months.

Boeing says its working with investigators to figure out what caused the Ethiopian Airlines crash this month… and the Lion Air crash last October.

On this episode of Intersection  we talk to former test pilot Clint Balog about what’s next for the 737 Max, and what the grounding means for aircraft safety.

The Lake Mary High School community is in mourning after a 17 year old student took her own life on campus last week.  We check in with pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones about how to talk to teens about suicide and mental health.

And will NASA’s big rocket ever get off the ground?

The Space Launch System, designed to launch the Orion capsule into deep space, has been dogged by delays. Now there’s a suggestion that commercial space companies could be brought in to help the Orion program.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne and Laura Forczyk discuss the future of the SLS.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP