Intersection: Tourism Post Pandemic; The Economic Recovery And Women In The Workforce; The Shuttle Program’s Generation Of Female Astronauts

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



With tourism and hospitality still reeling from the impact of the pandemic- now may not seem like the best time to be starting a job leading Orlando’s tourism promotion agency.

But Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej says she believes the region is well positioned to bounce back.

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Matej about where she sees Orlando’s tourism economy headed in 2021.

Then- a closer look at what the American Rescue Plan means for women in the workforce. Chabeli Carrazana who reports on the economy for The 19th discusses the recession’s impact on women- and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her own family.

And the space shuttle program helped open the door for a new generation of female astronauts. University of Central Florida history professor Amy Foster talks with WMFE’s Brendan Byrne about how NASA’s focus on science gave women a window to join the astronaut corps.