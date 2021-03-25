 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Tourism Post Pandemic; The Economic Recovery And Women In The Workforce; The Shuttle Program’s Generation Of Female Astronauts

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS | More

With tourism and hospitality still reeling from the impact of the pandemic- now may not seem like the best time to be starting a job leading Orlando’s tourism promotion agency. 

But Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej says she believes the region is well positioned to bounce back. 

On this episode of Intersection we talk with Matej about where she sees Orlando’s tourism economy headed in 2021. 

Then- a closer look at what the American Rescue Plan means for women in the workforce. Chabeli Carrazana who reports on the economy for The 19th discusses the recession’s impact on women- and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her own family. 

And the space shuttle program helped open the door for a new generation of female astronauts. University of Central Florida history professor Amy Foster talks with WMFE’s Brendan Byrne about how NASA’s focus on science gave women a window to join the astronaut corps. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP