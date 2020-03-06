 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: 2020 Census; Mary Downey & Community Hope Center; Boeing’s Starliner

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

The 2020 census is almost here. National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial says historically communities of color have been under counted ih the census– and he doesn’t want that to happen this year. 

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to Morial about the census, the importance of the African American vote in this presidential election and more. 

The Orlando Sentinel’s Central Floridian of the year is Rev. Mary Lee Downey. For nearly a decade she’s been fighting poverty and homelessness in Osceola County with her non-profit, the Community Hope Center. 

In a conversation with Intersection, Downey highlights the biggest challenges ahead in the struggle against homelessness, and how she’s working with different parts of the community to tackle the housing crisis. 

And– Boeing’s test flight of its starliner capsule last December didn’t go to plan.  Space reporters Chabeli Carrazana with the Orlando Sentinel and 90.7’s Brendan Byrne explain what that means for NASA’s commercial crew program. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP