Intersection: 2020 Census; Mary Downey & Community Hope Center; Boeing’s Starliner

The 2020 census is almost here. National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial says historically communities of color have been under counted ih the census– and he doesn’t want that to happen this year.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to Morial about the census, the importance of the African American vote in this presidential election and more.

The Orlando Sentinel’s Central Floridian of the year is Rev. Mary Lee Downey. For nearly a decade she’s been fighting poverty and homelessness in Osceola County with her non-profit, the Community Hope Center.

In a conversation with Intersection, Downey highlights the biggest challenges ahead in the struggle against homelessness, and how she’s working with different parts of the community to tackle the housing crisis.

And– Boeing’s test flight of its starliner capsule last December didn’t go to plan. Space reporters Chabeli Carrazana with the Orlando Sentinel and 90.7’s Brendan Byrne explain what that means for NASA’s commercial crew program.