Intersection Podcast


Internet Of Things And Cybersecurity; FusionFest Celebrates Diversity; Hagrid & Galaxy’s Edge: Theme Park Update

What do social media companies do with all of the data they’ve got from you? How sophisticated does a phishing email have to be to work? What’s the downside to the internet of things– smart watches, smart fridges, smart toys? 

These are some of the questions that keep Dr. Yan Solihin up at night. He’s the director of UCF’s cybersecurity and privacy cluster– a department in the college of engineering and computer science that’s growing along with the growth in awareness of the need for better cybersecurity. 

Today on Intersection– a closer look at cybersecurity and the hazards of the Internet of things. 

Then– fusion fest is a celebration of Central Florida’s cultures and how they influence each other. We’ll chat to Thali Sugisawa and Terry Olsen who are planning this year’s fusion fest, about shining a spotlight on the diversity of Orange County. 

And– from Star Wars to Harry Potter– theme parks are unveiling new attractions this summer. Theme park writer Seth Kubersky joins us for a rundown of what’s new at Disney and Universal.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

