International travel at Orlando airport hits new highs in May

Orlando International Airport welcomed more international passengers in the first five months of this year than it did in all of 2021.

By May of this year, more than 1.9 million international travelers had flown through the Orlando International Airport. 

That’s more international passengers than in all of 2021 combined with COVID restrictions still in place.

May also marked the first time since the pandemic started, that air traffic at MCO surpassed 2019 levels.

International travel at the airport is only expected to increase throughout the rest of 2022.

Overall, air traffic is up by 17 percent at Florida’s busiest airport. 


