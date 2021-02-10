Intellectual Freedom Bill On A Fast-Track Through Florida Legislature

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Free speech or muzzled expression? A bill requiring public colleges and universities to survey students on “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” is on the fast-track.

It cleared a key Senate Committee Tuesday on a party-line vote, and comes amid national conversations on free speech, cancel culture and the limits of the First Amendment.

Democratic Senator Tina Polsky says the bill is a solution in search of a problem. Longtime business lobbyist Barney Bishop says the proposal is a prevention measure: