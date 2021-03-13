 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Insurance, K9s and weed among Cabinet legislative priorities

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kimzy Nanney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants to make navigating insurance claims more consumer friendly.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to fight hunger and Attorney General Ashley Moody wants better protections for seniors who are exploited.

While Florida’s three independently elected Cabinet members can’t sponsor or vote on bills, they hold important leadership roles in state government. And each is working with lawmakers to pass legislation.

Patronis also supports a bill to protect consumer privacy from companies that want to sell their information, Fried wants several changes to the state’s medical marijuana law and Moody wants to close a loophole in the sexual offender registry law.


