Insurance, K9s and weed among Cabinet legislative priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants to make navigating insurance claims more consumer friendly.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants to fight hunger and Attorney General Ashley Moody wants better protections for seniors who are exploited.
While Florida’s three independently elected Cabinet members can’t sponsor or vote on bills, they hold important leadership roles in state government. And each is working with lawmakers to pass legislation.
Patronis also supports a bill to protect consumer privacy from companies that want to sell their information, Fried wants several changes to the state’s medical marijuana law and Moody wants to close a loophole in the sexual offender registry law.
