Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Inspiration & Innovation: What We Can Learn From SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Launch

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's DM-2 mission lifts off from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA

On Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched two NASA astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to the International Space Station. It’s the first time humans have launched from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

At a time when protests were breaking out across the county, for a brief moment, millions of people watched the launch and looked to the sky marveling at what humans are capable of doing.

We’re going to talk about the long-lasting impact of this launch — from the inspiration it delivered to the innovation it paves the way for.

We’ll start with Jackie Wattles. She covers commercial space and innovation for CNN and was at the launch Saturday. She joins us to talk about how this moment paves the way for future innovation — like missions to the moon and Mars — and how it inspires others to take giant leaps once more.

Then, Kyle Jeter teaches astronomy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He made the three hour trip  twice to watch the launch with his son and plans to use this moment of inspiration in his classroom. We’ll talk with Mr. Jeter about how SpaceX’s launch will inspire the next generation of human explorers.


