Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58

Photo: TJ Dragotta
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.
Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard’s team to victory.
Top-seeded Michigan moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018.
Malik Osborne led fourth-seeded Florida State with 12 points.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity