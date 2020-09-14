 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


In Winter Park, victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Vera Davidova

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man punched and kicked a 70-year-old man who’d asked him to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station.

An arrest report says 24-year-old Rovester Ingram wasn’t wearing a mask so the older man asked him to back away on Sept. 8.

The man then paid for his items and left the store. Police say Ingram followed him outside and began punching and kicking him. The man went back inside.

But Ingram followed him, and dragged him back out. Police confirmed the incident through witnesses and surveillance video. They arrested Ingram.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP