In voting debate, Dems to GOP: ‘Do not Georgia my Florida’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are poised to finalize new rules on voting by mail and tighten ID requirements for routine voter registration changes.

It would hand Gov. Ron DeSantis another significant legislative victory. The Republican governor is pushing for changes in the state’s election laws as part of a broader GOP effort to overhaul rules across the country following then-President Donald Trump’s loss last November to Democrat Joe Biden.

A central focus of the debate is on voting by mail and the use of drop boxes.

Whenever a voter changes a voter registration record, that voter would have to provide identifying information such as a driver’s license number or a partial Social Security number.