In Tune With ‘The High Note’

There have been countless movies about real and fictional musicians.

And in the new movie The High Note, Tracee Ellis Ross plays the fictional legendary singer Grace Davis.

Dakota Johnson plays Maggie, an aspiring record producer and Grace’s personal assistant.

The two women have to figure out everything from whether Maggie has a future in the music industry to whether Grace should take a residency in Vegas.

Show Notes:

What’s making Stephen happy: “15 Years” from Vistas‘ new album, Everything Changes In The End

What’s making Linda Happy: LANCE, ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary about Lance Armstrong

The audio was produced and edited by Mike Katzif and Jessica Reedy.