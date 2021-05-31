In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Photo: Justin Casey
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida are looking for suspects involved in a pair of shootings that brought a deadly start to the Memorial Day weekend.
A shooting early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall killed two people and injured at least 20 others. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.
A police official says three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. A separate shooting on Friday night killed one and injured six others about 13 miles away.
Authorities were calling on the public to help identify the shooters.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity