 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


In Seminole County, water disconnections for non-payment to resume Jan. 1

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Harvard Medical School


Seminole County says beginning Jan. 1, the county will resume the practice of disconnecting water service for non-payment. 

The county suspended water disconnections last year as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a wave of joblessness. 

Terry McCue of the Seminole County Environmental Services Department says some 1,400 residential accounts and 50 non-residential accounts are delinquent for about $750,000. 

“We don’t want to cut off water. What we want to do is re-establish contact with customers that are delinquent, to put them on a payment plan to get them back to normal.” 

Also beginning Jan. 1, the county says water, sewer, irrigation and reclaim rates will jump by more than 4%. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP