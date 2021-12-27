In Seminole County, water disconnections for non-payment to resume Jan. 1

Seminole County says beginning Jan. 1, the county will resume the practice of disconnecting water service for non-payment.

The county suspended water disconnections last year as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a wave of joblessness.

Terry McCue of the Seminole County Environmental Services Department says some 1,400 residential accounts and 50 non-residential accounts are delinquent for about $750,000.

“We don’t want to cut off water. What we want to do is re-establish contact with customers that are delinquent, to put them on a payment plan to get them back to normal.”

Also beginning Jan. 1, the county says water, sewer, irrigation and reclaim rates will jump by more than 4%.