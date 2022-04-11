 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
In search for clues behind Indian River Lagoon turtle tumors, researchers zero in on genetics

A juvenile green sea turtle from the Indian River Lagoon in Florida suffering from Green Turtle Fibropapillomatosis. Photo courtesy Florida Atlantic University


Researchers say they are making progress toward discovering why about half of the green sea turtles in the Indian River Lagoon are covered with tumors. 

The tumors can grow inside and outside of the sea turtles’ bodies, obstructing internal organs and affecting eyesight and mobility.

A new University of Central Florida study zeroes in on how genetics might affect the turtles’ immune systems. Researcher Katie Martin says that could help identify more vulnerable turtles.  

“That might be a population or an area where we say, OK, we need more environmental protection for these individuals, or we need to monitor them more closely because it’s possible they are more susceptible to disease.” 

Other research suggests a link with water quality. The Indian River Lagoon long has suffered from water quality problems associated with excessive nutrient pollution.  


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

