In Osceola County, new affordable housing help for struggling working families

Osceola County leaders are addressing sky-rocketing housing costs with a new program aimed at providing affordable housing for working families.

The program is called Pathway to Housing. It’s a collaboration of some 15 agencies from the Salvation Army to Valencia College to Addition Financial. 

The program helps families save for a new home by providing rent for one year. Families also get financial literacy and education help. 

Ken Chapman of the Salvation Army says the program is for families of limited financial means. 

“Most of us here today, you came out of your home and had a flat tire, you’d call AAA or maybe you could change it. But some of the people we serve, that is a game-changer. They don’t have resources. They don’t have a tire to change, and that causes them not to get to work, which causes them to lose their job.” 

The program will begin with eight to 10 families with hopes for more with additional funding. Osceola County is providing $1 million, and Walmart is giving $50,000. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

