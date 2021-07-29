 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
In Milestone For Ailing Everglades, Kissimmee River Restoration Is Complete

by (WMFE)
The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE

The Kissimmee River. Photo- Amy Green / WMFE


A nearly 30-year restoration of the Kissimmee River is complete. 

Water managers will gather Thursday to celebrate the milestone in the massive effort to restore the Everglades. 

The Kissimmee River is part of the headwaters of the Everglades. Historically the river meandered slowly to Lake Okeechobee, serving as a haven for wildlife. 

The river was straightened and deepened as the Everglades were drained. Its restoration revives some 40 miles of river and floodplains and nearly 25,000 acres of wetlands. 

The project is part of a multi-billion dollar effort to restore the Everglades, a restoration that is among the most ambitious attempts at ecological restoration in the world. 

The effort is aimed at revitalizing Florida’s most important drinking water resource by reviving historic attributes like water quality and flow. 

Now that work on the Kissimmee is complete, water managers say Everglades restoration is transitioning to a new phase, from construction to operation. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.

